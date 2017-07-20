Kansas man catches 80-pound catfish

WICHITA — A man has caught an unusually large flathead catfish in a lake northeast of Wichita and locals think it’s the largest fish of any kind reeled in during the lake’s 50-year history.

Charlie Henning had caught an 80-pound (36 kilograms) catfish at Marion Reservoir last week that was more than 50 inches (1.3 meters) long.

All of Henning’s gear used to catch the fish, dubbed Moby Catfish, had cost less than some fishing lures. Henning says his equipment may be cheap but it is reliable. He told the Post he used cut up shad for bait and “it was just our time, I guess. The biggest I ever caught before this weighed 12-pounds.

Marion resident Warren Kreutziger says the biggest confirmed flathead he knew of was 65 pounds (29 kilograms) prior to Henning’s catfish.

Kansas’ record of the heaviest flathead is 123 pounds (56 kilograms), caught at Elk City Reservoir in 1998.

-The AP contributed to this report