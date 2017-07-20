The Salina Post

Kansas man, 6-year-old hospitalized after car hits bridge rail

CLOUD COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Cloud County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Lincoln passenger vehicle driven by Tegan M. Kemmerer, 27, Jewell, was eastbound on Highway 9 just east of 150th Road.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck the guardrail and the concrete bridge rail and overturned.

Kemmerer and a 6-year-old passenger Kash Kemmerer were transported to the Cloud County Hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

