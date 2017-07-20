Investigation underway after Kan. police officer forced to shoot dog

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an officer-involved shooting of a dog.

Just after 7pm, police responded to a call at a residence in the 500 Block of North Ash in Wichita, according to Officer Paul Cruz during Thursday’s police briefing.

When they arrived at an alley, a dog charged one of the officers. The officer fired his weapon. When the dog charged a second time, the officers shot and killed the animal.

The officer was not injured. Police released no additional details.