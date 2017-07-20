Funeral services for Frankie Ray Cornelius, age 79, of Solomon, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Solomon United Methodist Church in Solomon with Reverend Jack Craig and Reverend Roland Slater officiating. Frankie passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1938 in Dunlap, Kansas the son of Leslie A. “Pete” and Pauline (Piper) Cornelius. He graduated from Dunlap High School and served his country in the United States Army.

Frankie was a carpenter/contractor and drove a truck for Chuck Henry until retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Solomon United Methodist Church and loved eating ice cream.

On April 21, 1957 he married the love of his life Rosalie Pitts in Dunlap. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughter Robin Kelley and her husband Phillip of Clayton, California; sons Rex Randle Cornelius of Texas, Russell Wayne Cornelius of Salina, Radford Steven Cornelius of Salina; sisters Alice K. and her husband Kay Blankley of Council Grove, Susan Alexander and her husband Mike of Solomon; brother-in-law Andrew Blythe of Council Grove; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leslie Cornelius, and sister Ann Blythe.

Frankie’s final resting place will be in the Prairie Mound Cemetery near Solomon with military honors provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Solomon. Memorial contributions may be made to Frankie’s Convoy for the benefit of Alzheimer’s Research (act.alz.org) and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. 308 Solomon, Kansas 67480.