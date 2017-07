Duwayne I. “Pinky” Thomas, 85, Courtland, KS, passed away on July 18, 2017.

Cremation was selected and memorial services will be held;

10:00 AM, THURSDAY, AUGUST 3, 2017 AT THE COURTLAND GRADE SCHOOL/

JR. HIGH GYMNASIUM.

Family inurnment will be at the Courtland Cemetery, Courtland, KS at a later time.

Memorials are suggested to the Duwayne I. “Pinky” Memorial to be designated later.

There is no visitation planned at the funeral home.

BACHELOR-SURBER FUNERAL HOME, BELLEVILLE, KS.