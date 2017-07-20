Dora Louise Claassen, age 97, passed away Wednesday, July 19 at Whitewater. She was born November 18, 1919 at Medford, Oklahoma the daughter of Henry and Helen Unruh Janzen. She grew up and attended schools in Medford where she graduated from high school. She then attended Oklahoma Bible Academy.

On may 6, 1945 she was married to Daniel Claassen at Medford. They made their home in the Whitewater community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a sister Selma Eck and infant brother Henry.

She is survived by son Richard and wife Yvonne of Whitewater, daughters Cheryl and Mark Robinson of Raleigh, NC., Joan and Randy Guhr of Ponca City, Arkansas, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.