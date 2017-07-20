Baler ignites fire that consumes 15 acres

Authorities say that a bearing on a baler sparked a fire that consumed about 15 acres yesterday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the bearing ignited a bale inside a John Deere baler around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 8800 block of South Whitmore. The driver dropped the bale before it ignited the machine.

The bale caught the field on fire. Rural Fire District #1 responded. They were able to stop the fire after it consumed about 15 acres.

There were no reported injuries.