Alvin Lee Claeys, 72 died July 19, 2017 at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS. He was born on August 8, 1944 in Marysville, Kansas. The son of Alvin Walter and Bernice (Boyte) Claeys. Lee was raised in Barnes and graduated from Barnes High School in 1962. He owned and operated a service station in Blue Rapids, managed a tire business for Rex Koppes, worked at Bud’s Tire, Hutchinson Manufacturing and Simlo. Lee also drove a school bus for USD 379 for 20 years. He married Linda Nester, they later divorced. On September 4, 1971, he married Elaine (Chartier) Griffiths, she survives of the home. Lee was a member of the Clay Center Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents

Survivors:

Wife: Elaine Claeys, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Michelle and husband Larry Downard, Marysville, KS

Daughter: Trudy Witmer and companion Particiah Neet, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Karen and husband Scott Girard, Clay Center, KS

Son: Devin Griffiths and fiancée Heather Baker, Clay Center, KS

Brother: Dennis and wife Sharon Claeys, Washington, KS

16 Grandchildren and 12 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:00AM at the Clay Center Christian Church.

Visitation: Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 2:00-5:00PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Lee Claeys Memorial fund c/o the funeral home