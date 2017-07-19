Woman suspected of Kan. car theft with child inside surrenders

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a car from a Kansas City, Kansas, gas station as a 3-year-old girl slept in the back seat has surrendered.

The Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office said 29-year-old Karri Reich turned herself in Tuesday. She and an alleged accomplice, 28-year-old Tyler Letzig, are charged with kidnapping, aggravated child endangerment and theft.

KSHB-TV station crew aboard a helicopter spotted the abandoned vehicle in nearby Tonganoxie about an hour after last week’s theft. Video showed the girl as she ran to an officer. Police say the girl wasn’t hurt but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Reich’s attorney, Josh Allen said in a written statement that his client “very much looks forward to addressing this situation and concluding the same in the near future.”