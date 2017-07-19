Steven Frank Davenport, 65, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Wichita, KS, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He worked as a mailer for the Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star.

Steve was born on July 23, 1951, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Frank Irving and Elnora Ruth (Horstman) Davenport. He graduated from Ruskin High School in Kansas City, MO.

Survivors include: two daughters, Angela (Eddy) Purcell of McPherson, KS and Paige Davenport of Wichita, KS; son, Jim (Trenna) Davenport of Oahu, HI; brother, Doug (Dawn) Davenport of Wichita, KS; sister, Diane (Larry) Nespica of Independence, MO; eight grandchildren, Ruby Davenport, Simeon Davenport, Josiah Davenport, Gideon Davenport, Enzo Vedelago, Elix Javier, Echo Javier, and Elye Javier; and former wives, Betty Hauser of Wichita, KS and Ramona Davenport of Wichita, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date at Lakeside Cabin in McPherson.

Memorial donations may be given to Angel Arms Home Health or Hospice & Homecare of Reno County in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.