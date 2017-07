Russell D. Barefield, 65, Minneapolis, died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M, Friday, July 28 at Russ and Melanie’s residence. Private family graveside services will be in Highland Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held this winter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Russell D. Barefield Memorial Fund.