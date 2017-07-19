Quick-change artist leaves Salina bank with cash

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole $2,200 from the Central National Bank inside Walmart yesterday.
A bank employee told Salina Police that a man entered the bank, located at 2900 S. Ninth, shortly after 3:20 p.m. yesterday wanting to exchange $4,800 in $20 bills for $100 bills. The man then asked to exchange the $100 bills for Canadian currency.
When the bank employee told the man that they do not do currency exchanges, he asked for the $20 bills back. While the clerk was collecting the $4,800 in $20 bills, the man pocketed $2,200 from the stack of $100 bills. He and a female suspect then left the bank with $7,000.
The suspects left in a white or silver GMC Acadia. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said authorities are waiting for surveillance video to be released.
Rachel says
Should release the video in short order. The longer they wait the more chance the suspects will be long gone.
Jerseygirl says
Why would the employee walk away from a stack of Benjis? I would not call this a quick-change but rather negligence on the employees part. Hope that employee learned a lesson and I hope they find these scumbags. Longer you wait to get images out the least likely it will be to capture them. Probably half way to Canada by now!
Yall should send Jerseyboy out on a mission to Canada to find these thieves!