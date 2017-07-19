The Salina Post

Police work to identify Kan. robbery suspect who assaulted store employee

Security camera image from Topeka Police

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and assault at a home improvement store.

On June 7, a man entered Menards, 6401 SW 17th Street, Topeka and stole merchandise, according to a media release from police.  He then physically assaulted one of Menards Employees and left in a white Ford Escape.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to Email the TPD Criminal Intelligence Unit (criminalintelligence@topeka.org) or TPD Detective Steve Adkins (sadkins@topeka.org) or call him at #785 368-9033.

photo Topeka Police

Or contact Crime Stoppers 234-0007

