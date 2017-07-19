The Salina Post

Police: Second teen arrested in killing of Kan. semi-pro football player

Golden- photo courtesy Kansas Cougars football

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in the weekend shooting death of a semi-pro football player in Wichita.

A  second 18-year-old Wichita man was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Timothy Golden, who was a tight end for the Kansas Cougars. He hasn’t yet been formally charged.

Police say Golden was found dead Saturday afternoon inside an apartment building and that another 18-year-old suspect was arrested that day. Police had been searching for three men in the shooting.

Police say more than a dozen rounds were fired into Golden’s apartment.

