Pauline L. “Polly” DeWitt, 75, of Salina, passed away July 19, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. She was born Sept. 6, 1941 on the family homestead in Jewel County to Ralph and Alice (Wittwer) Shute. Polly married Jerry DeWitt in 1990.

Polly graduated from Esbon High School in Jewel County in 1959 and Brown Mackie School of Business in 1960. She worked for the past 17 years as a legal secretary for Jack Sheahon. Polly loved cats and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She is survived by: her husband, Jerry; sons, Jeffrey Maldaner (Barb) of Lincoln, Neb., and Jon Maldaner (Alison) of Salina; daughter, Susan Nickel (Troy) of Salina; sisters, Mildred Wallace of La Vista, Neb., and Maribelle Sealock of Yakima, Wash.; sister-in-law, Jeri Shute of Red Cloud, Neb.; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joshua, Ciera, J.W., and Mitchell Maldaner; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and brother, Edward Shute.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N 8th, Salina. Visitation will be the hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Memorials may be made to: the Saline County Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary.