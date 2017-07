Mary Lou Van Pelt August 08, 1940 – July 17, 2017

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM Friday, July 21 at the Beloit First Christian Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20 from 1-8 PM with family present from 6-7 PM at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to St. John’s Education Fund.