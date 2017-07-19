Man dead after I-70 rollover crash

GOVE COUNTY –One person died from injuries in a crash just before 10p.m. Monday in Gove County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by Johnson, Daniel A. Johnson, 29, Oakley, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles west of Quinter.

The semi rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler driven by Michael E. Pugsley, 34, Rochester, New York. The collision forced the jeep into the north ditch. It rolled several times and ejected all three occupants.

Pugsley and passenger Jeremy J. Fish, 29, Forsyth, GA., were transported to Gove County Medical Center. A third passenger Adam J. Bretall, 21, Mission Viejo, CA., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was not injured. The occupants of the Jeep were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.