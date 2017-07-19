Kansas woman admits role in 2015 shooting

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas woman has entered a plea in connection with a December 2015 shooting in rural Barton County.

Sydney Anne Perez, 20, Topeka, appeared in Barton County District Court with her attorney and admitted to aid and abet aggravated battery.

On December 3, 2015, during a dispute over property in the 500 block of NW 20 Avenue that eventually resulted in gunfire. Christopher Michael Huges, 44-year was shot several times. Deputies arrested Perez and Kirk Sander, of Great Bend.

At the time of the original arrest, Perez was jailed for attempted murder and aggravated battery. Sentencing is scheduled for September 22, 2017.