The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man jailed a 4th time for alleged felony DUI

by Leave a Comment

RILEY COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged Felony DUI again.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police arrested Benjamin Joseph Oleary, 36, Leonardville, according to a booking report from the Riley County Police Department.

Oleary has three previous Felony DUI convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He was operating a vehicle without the breath alcohol ignition interlock device, according to a police report. Oleary is being held on a $4,000 Bond.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *