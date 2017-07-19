Dickinson County receives $100,000 grant, access to additional funding

Dickinson County announced that they were one of eight Kansas communities to selected to receive the largest community grant program ever funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The program, “Pathways to a Healthy Kansas,” works to provide “community coalitions like Quality of Life Coalition with the tools and resources needed to remove barriers and engage the community in ways that enable healthy eating and tobacco-free, active living to become a way of life.

Dickinson County will receive a coordination grant of $100,000. According to a recent press release, they will also have the opportunity to apply for “non-competitive implementation and achievement grants. The additional funding could total $500,000 over the next three years.

“We envision Kansans living in healthy communities that provide the highest possible quality of life and well-being. As the state’s largest health insurer, we are well-positioned to understand the barriers to good health that Kansans face,” said Andrew C. Corbin, BCBSKS president/CEO. “The Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative is an outgrowth of our commitment to more strategically invest our expertise, time and dollars in helping remove those barriers and build healthy communities in Kansas.”

The release stated…

In addition to the grant dollars, Blue Cross is providing Dickinson County with technical assistance for planning, evaluation, communications and measurement through partnerships with Kansas Health Institute and the Community Engagement Institute at Wichita State University. Additional technical partners include WorkWell Kansas, The Public Health Law Center and Thrive Allen County.

Also, elementary schools in Dickinson County will have free access to GoNoodle Plus for the duration of the funding period. GoNoodle is a website with interactive games and videos that get children moving throughout the day. The activities are designed to help children channel their physical and emotional energy for good, improving behavior, focus and achievement.

“The intent of Pathways is to help communities create environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice to make, now and for generations to come” said Virginia Barnes, MPH, director of Blue Health Initiatives and developer of the grant program. “We look forward to working closely with Quality of Life Coalition to inspire long-lasting, community-wide well-being by focusing on strategies that build community engagement and transform the way residents of Dickinson County stay healthy as they live, work and interact socially.”

During the next three years, members of Quality of Life Coalition (QLC) will lead the community in these efforts with a focus on community policy, resident/community well-being, the food retail sector, health care, restaurants, schools and worksites. QLC is a collaboration of 60 local agencies and concerned citizens who share a vision of working together to provide programs, and ensure non-duplication of services. Its mission is to serve as a catalyst to promote social, physical and mental well-being for the residents of Dickinson County by fostering a thriving environment in which to live, work, play and learn.

“Pathways is an exciting opportunity for Dickinson County to address the multiple sectors of our community and positively affect the engagement and health behaviors of our residents,” said Vicki Gieber, QLC executive director. “As we continue to identify the needs of our residents, our engagement strategies will evolve through our local and regional partnerships.”

Dickinson County’s greatest challenges are transportation, food insecurity and health services available for the Medicaid population. Due to the lack of available transportation throughout Dickinson County, there are residents who are not able to make doctor appointments, or visit the local grocery stores.

A large percent of the community’s population relies on Medicare and Medicaid, but health providers are restricting acceptance of these plans in many rural communities. The Medicaid population in Dickinson County also experiences a significant deficit in dental services. Geiber said the Pathways grant will help identify future collaborators and partners willing to participate or provide solutions.

Food insecurity is another struggle QLC will address by pro-actively engaging with local restaurants, and stores, and develop strategies to promote healthier eating behaviors.

“Folks in Dickinson County already recognize that we are a county that cares about healthy living and helping young people abstain from substance abuse,” said Kansas State Representative, John E. Barker. “With the award of this Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, it will allow Quality of Life Coalition to take the next step to provide further services and opportunities in assisting cities in their planning and implementing their goals to increase the quality of life for residents.”

Jane Foltz, director, Abilene Parks and Recreation, added: “Receiving this funding is the necessary shot in the arm needed for the Quality of Life Coalition and Dickinson County. This award will allow the committee to continue working on becoming a healthy, more active community. Thank you to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas for recognizing the commitment that is in place by awarding the Quality of Life Coalition in Dickinson County with the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant. We look forward to the coming three years as we enhance and implement programs that will address our community needs as well as the intent of this grant.”

To receive funding, Dickinson County went through a thorough application process that included an on-site visit. Eligible communities were required to:

Be located in a semi-urban, densely-settled rural, rural or frontier county, or be a community with a population of less than 75,000 in an urban county.

Have an active coalition or active Community Health Assessment/Improvement Plan work group.

Illustrate commitment from community leaders.

Be within the 103-county service area of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte).

The eight communities selected for 2017-2020 funding are: the town of Chanute, in Neosho County, along with the counties of Cowley, Dickinson, Geary, Harvey, Lyon, Seward, and the group of Atwood, Bird City, Colby and St. Francis in Thomas, Rawlins and Cheyenne counties. The eight communities previously selected for 2016-2019 funding are: Atchison County, Bourbon County, Crawford County, Franklin County, Hoisington and northern Barton County, Kearny County, Reno County and Wichita County.”