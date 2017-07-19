African Children’s Choir to perform in Salina Aug. 4

The African Children’s Choir will bring charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African singing and dancing to the First United Methodist Church in Salina on Aug. 4. The African Children’s Choir is part of “Music for Life,” which works in seven African countries to educate children.

“The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie

Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other

inspirational performers.”

The choir is made up of 19 children ranging from eight to ten-years-old. According to choir manager Tina Sipp, this is the organization’s major fundraising arm. All of the children involved in the choir have their education financed through university. They also raise money for other children in Africa.

The Choir will also make stops in Wichita and Leavenworth before heading to Nebraska.

“We raise money to get children into schools, mainly in East Africa,” Sipp said. “They are desperate for education but can’t afford it, even at government school costs. Many of these families struggle to put one meal on the table each day.”

The organization has been funding children’s education for over 30 years.

The African Children’s Choir will perform in Salina at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.