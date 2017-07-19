2 dead, 3 hospitalized after near head-on Kansas crash

BROWN COUNTY- Two people died in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy Suburban driven by Michael Patrick James, 52, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 73 four miles south of U.S. 36.

The vehicle went left of center and struck a 2011 Toyota Siena driven by Delywn A. Boldt, 80, Upland, NE., just right of center.

James and a passenger in the Toyota Patricia Boldt, 80, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Delywn Boldt was transported to KU Medical Center.

Passengers in the Toyota Luke Boldt, 15, Leland, NC, was transported to Children’s Mercy and Jack Boldt, 15, Leland, NC, was transported to the Hospital in Horton.

Luke Bolt was wearing a seat belt improperly, according to the KHP. James was not wearing a seat belt.