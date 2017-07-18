Vera Wanda Widhalm, 91, Minneapolis, died July 15, 2017. She was born Nov. 13, 1925 in Hill City, the daughter of Asa and Lola (Hunter) Cullum.

She is preceded in death by her son, Louis W. Widhalm, her parents and brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Donald, of the home; and her children; Laurence H. Widhalm, Veronica I. Widhalm, Bernadette R. Widhalm, Patrick A. Widhalm, and Wayne L. (Debbie) Widhalm. Her grandchildren are Richard Louis (Debbie) Wildhalm and Lisa Kay (Bart) Chambers, Kristina Widhalm and step grandson, Rhyan.

Her great grandchildren are Cody (Jessie) Chambers, Kiandra Chambers, Cindy, Jake and Dusty Chambers and Britney and Zachery Widhalm. Her great great grandchildren are Brayden and Bryson Widhalm and Layne, Kashlin and Ryan Chambers.

Visitation will be held in Limon, CO at the Love Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2017 followed by a graveside funeral service in the Pershing Memorial Cemetery, Hugo, CO, at 1:00 pm that afternoon.

