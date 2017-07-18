USGS: 3rd earthquake reported in Kansas this month

HARPER COUNTY – A small earthquake shook portions of Kansas Tuesday morning. The quake just before 9a.m. measured a magnitude 2.2 and was centered approximately five miles southeast of Anthony, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This is the third quake in Kansas this month. On July 11, the USGS recorded a 3.3 quake in the same area. A 2.4 magnitude quake shook Harper County on July 8.

The USGS reported 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday’s quake, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.