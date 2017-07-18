Salina man accused of attempting to sell stolen items

A 22-year-old Salina man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to sell a stolen Honda pit bike on a buy, sell and trade Facebook page. According to Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes, an investigation into Jordan Glassburn-Hoesli uncovered numerous other stolen items.

Authorities say the pit bike was stolen from a detached garage in the 3000 block of County Club Road, along with a Hilti Hammer Drill, concrete hammer drill bits, a Stihl chainsaw and assorted other tools.

The Burglary was said to have occurred between June 1 and July 12. The total loss was estimated at $3,275.

Capt. Hughes said the pit bike was put up for sale on a local Facebook page sometime last week. The investigation led deputies to Glassburn-Hoesli’s residence, where they found numerous other stolen items.

Some of the items recovered were reported stolen from Ferco Rental, Capt. Hughes added.

Glassburn-Hoesli was taken into custody last Friday for burglary, one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. Addition charges may follow as the investigation is still open.

Deputies recovered all of the stolen items from the detached garage except the hammer drill and bits, valued at $1,700.