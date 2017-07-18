Salina Liberty announces two new signings

The Salina Liberty is honored to announce the signings of Andrew Jackson and Gary Wooten for the 2018 season.

Drew Jackson is a 6’2 225LB Quarterback from Lansing Michigan. Jackson attended Lahser High School. (2012) Jackson played in 9 games at Seton Hill University, where he lettered. He was all WVIAC Honorable mention. He finished the year with 16 touchdowns and set a SHU record of single game passing record with 543 yards. In 2013 Drew sustained an injury the first game of the season. (2014 Red Shirted Senior) Drew played 9 games, and was a letter winner. He was 211-398 for 2,338 yards and 17 touchdowns. Set a Seton Hill single game record with 44 pass completions vs. Indiana, and 77 pass attempts vs. California, was 44-71 for 440 yards and 2 touchdowns vs. Indians and threw for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns against Shippensburg. Liberty Head Coach Heron O’Neal said, ”Andrew Jackson is a born leader. He’s so analytical when it comes to football. He has a very strong arm and that gunslinger mentality that are traits of elite quarterbacks.”

Gary Wooten’s a 6’2 236LB LB from Miami FL. Wooten attend Hialeah Senior High School, where his senior career consisted of a recorded 88 tackles, and 10 sacks all the while being on the schools Honor Roll. (2013) Wooten began his college career as a freshman red shirt at Penn State University where he appeared in 10 games and saw time on defense and special teams. (2014) Wooten appeared in 11 games where he made his start against Michigan State and totaled 11 tackles, 5 of which were solo. (2016) Wooten transferred to the Dukes to complete his Senior year. Liberty Coach Heron O’Neal said, “Gary Wooten has big ten experience and will also bring a physical nature and attitude to the game. “

