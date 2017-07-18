Police find machete, drugs after car chase with Kansas felon

RENO COUNTY— Two people were arrested after a chase with law enforcement on Sunday.

Just after 9 a.m. a Hutchinson Police Officer traveling on Kansas 61 recognized the driver of a vehicle as 22-year-old Clancy Nelson.

The officer knew Nelson had numerous warrants and attempted to make a traffic stop and the chase was on. Police say Nelson ran a number of traffic lights, stop signs and yield signs in Hutchinson.

The chase ended on a rural road when Nelson attempted to make a turn on Mayfield Road and lost control. The vehicle slid into a ditch. Nelson and his passenger, 22-year-old Arianna Rucker, were both ordered from the vehicle.

Officers then did a search and located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also found a black folding knife and 18” machete.

Potential charges against the two include possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm and driving while suspended.

Nelson is also being held for a probation violation and failure to appear. He is also listed as an absconder from community corrections on a drug conviction. He has a previous weapons conviction in Reno County. He is due back in court next week.

Rucker posted bond and she’ll be in court later this week.