Police ask for help to identify Kansas armed robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday a suspect described as a white male in his 20’s, approximately 5,8″ 120 pounds robbed the Express Mart in the 500 block of South Market in Wichita.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the robbery section of the Wichita Police Department at 268-4374 or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 267-2111.