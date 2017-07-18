Ornate cemetery gates returned

Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes said a misunderstanding led to a man taking three ornate gates from a cemetery.

The Sheriff’s Office told local media Monday morning that the ornate steel gates were set aside while maintenance crews were replacing the fence around the cemetery. Capt. Hughes said an area man with ties to the cemetery assumed the gates were going to be thrown away and picked them up.

The man called authorities after reading stories regarding the theft of the gates. He told officers that the gates were too sentimental to discard and that he wanted to make sure they were saved.

— Original Story —

Authorities say three ornate gates were stolen from a cemetery northwest of Salina.

Maintenance crews were replacing the steel gates at Shiloh Cemetery. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, workers had set three of the older ornate steel gates aside to be used at a later date. Sometime between June 30 and last Friday, they were stolen.

Two of the gates were eight-feet long by 4.5-feet tall. The third gate was 18-feet long and 4.5-feet tall. They were valued at $100 each.