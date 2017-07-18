Minneapolis’ Duane McKain to be honored at NBC World Series in Wichita

Duane McKain, 81, of Minneapolis, Kansas has been selected by Area Agencies on Aging in Kansas to be honored as Keeping Seniors in the Game!SMfirst pitcher on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the 7 p.m. feature game of the National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series.The 83rd NBC World Series happens at Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Games begin Saturday, July 22 and continue through Sunday, August 6.

Duane and his wife Maxine have been married for 59 years and have two children– Randy and Renee. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Duane, who was born in Minneapolis and grew up in Delphos, started baseball at an early age. Duane spent much of his time on the pitching mound in pastures. It was special when his team would get to play on a ball field with dugouts.

As a young player he was inspired by his uncle, Archie “Hap” McKain, who pitched for the Detroit Tigers in the 1940s. In 1940, his uncle’s team played in the World Series.

Duane worked for the Co-op and later owned his own gas, diesel, and propane bulk service. He has been active in his community as a volunteer fireman and with the Lions Club. He and Maxine also participate in the Friendship Meals Program at the Golden Wheel Senior Center in Minneapolis.

Duane was nominated for the Keeping Seniors in the Game!SM honor by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. This group serves seniors and caregivers in Ottawa County and in 17 other counties in the heartland of Kansas and also publishes the Keynotes newspaper for older Kansans.

“We are very happy to work with the National Baseball Congress and Keeping Seniors In The Game! to recognize the important contributions that Duane McKain and other older Kansans make to our country, our hometowns and our communities,” said Julie Govert Walter, Executive Director of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging who leads the Keeping Seniors In The Game!SM initiative.

The NBC World Series was founded by baseball innovator Hap Dumont in 1934. Over the years, the NBC has launched the careers of many baseball icons. The 83rd World Series includes teams throughout the United States. For NBC World Series information and ticket prices go to www.nbcbaseball.com or call 316-977-9400.