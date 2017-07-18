HERINGTON – Kimberly Ann Smith, departed this life Friday, July 14th, 2017, at her home in Herington. She was born on October 6, 1956, at Herington. She was the daughter of Verdon F. and Lorna (Schlesener) Wendlandt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 20th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel with Rev. Mark Lovett, officiating. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of Shady Brook.

She graduated from Herington High School with the class of 1974. She married Gregory P. Smith, on Feb, 12, 1982, at Knoxville, TN. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2015, and daughter Stefani Smith on Sept. 8, 2011. She is also preceded in death by a brother Keith Wendlandt, a sister Gloria Lamb, and her father.

She is survived by her mother Lorna Wendlandt, and a sister Chelly Falk (husband-Harold “Pike”) of Herington.

The family requests memorials to the Humane Society for Dogs; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington.