KHP: 5 hospitalized after crash; driver made improper u-turn

OTTAWA COUNTY – Five people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Bryan Berglund, 18, Concordia, was northbound on U.S. 81 five miles north of K-18 and Old 81.

The Pontiac rear-ended a 2009 Dodge Caravan driven by Peter Loch, 55, Oklahoma City, OK., that attempted to make an improper turn across the median.

Berglund, Loch, and passengers in the Dodge Sherlynn Loch, 52; Peter Dustin Loch, 24 and Aaron Loch, 22, all of Oklahoma City, were transported to the hospital in Salina.

All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.