Kansas man jailed for alleged assault on police officer

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged assault charges.

Just before 4 p.m. police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 St. John Street in Garden City for a reported man with a gun, according to a media release.

It was reported that the person was attempting to gain entry into the residence through the front door.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located George Guebara Jr., 22, Deerfield Kansas on the front porch of the residence armed with a handgun trying to gain entry into the residence.

Officers confronted Guebara, and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He faces the possible charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Police reported no injuries. The firearm was collected as evidence.