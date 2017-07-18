Kansas City man charged in chase crash that killed 9-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man accused of hitting a family’s vehicle while fleeing from police, fatally injuring a 9-year-old boy, now faces a manslaughter charge.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday added the first-degree involuntary manslaughter count against Kaveon Cottonham of Grandview, reflecting last week’s death of 9-year-old Aaron Cordell Shanklin-James. He also faces previously filed charges of assault and leaving an accident scene.

Court records allege Cottonham last Wednesday sped away when a police vehicle responding to a call tried to pass him. A witness told police that Cottonham panicked because he thought the officer was trying to pull him over.

Cottonham’s vehicle then hit a vehicle occupied by Aaron, his father, pregnant mother and grandfather.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.