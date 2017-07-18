The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kan. woman charged with leaving 2 children in hot car at mall

by Leave a Comment

Fite -photo Johnson Co.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A woman has been charged with leaving a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old in a hot car at a suburban Kansas City mall. Neither child was seriously hurt.

Thirty-two-year-old Sara Fite, of Olathe, Kansas, was charged Monday in Johnson County District Court with two felony counts of aggravated child endangerment. She appeared in court Monday afternoon and was released from custody after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. She doesn’t have a listed phone number, and no attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The Kansas City Star reports that paramedics checked the children as a precaution after they were found Saturday in the car outside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas. Police say the temperature early Saturday afternoon was 87 degrees.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *