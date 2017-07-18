UPDATE: Semi-pro football player dies in Kansas shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested one suspect in the weekend shooting death of a semi-pro football player in Wichita and continue looking for two others.

Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Timothy Golden, who was a tight end for the Kansas Cougars. Police say Golden was found dead Saturday afternoon inside an apartment building and that the 18-year-old suspect was arrested that day. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder early Sunday.

Cougars Head Coach Darrell Nave described Golden as a “very energetic kid.” Nave said he had anticipated that Golden was going to have a “breakout season” because he “just wanted to be a better athlete.”

Police declined to discuss a motive because two of the suspects haven’t yet been arrested.

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting and have one suspect in custody.

Just after 1:40p.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 Block of South McLean in Wichita, according to Lt. Jason Stephens with Wichita Police.

First responders attended to the 19-year-old victim identified as Timothy J. Golden. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined that three unknown male suspects went to that location and multiple fired shots into the apartment, according to Stephens. Police did identify 18-year-old Ritchie Randle as one of the suspects. He is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a requested charge First-Degree Murder.

Authorities are working to identify the other two suspects and ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact police. Stephens did not know a possible motive for the shooting.