Jeffery R. Norton, 60, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Jeff was born to parents Ellis and Betty Norton on April 5, 1957 in South Bend, Indiana.

Jeff graduated from Salina High School South in 1975. Throughout his life, Jeff was described as many things: a gifted carpenter, millwright, sportsman, Denver Broncos fan, and most importantly, a kind-hearted man.

Survivors include his wife, Debrah; daughters, Amy Norton; parents, Ellis and Betty Norton; sisters, Jennifer Skidmore and Janet Gagna (Joe); brother, John Norton (Amy); grandchildren, Alexis Norton, Laylee Norton, Kenny Rassette, and Nathan Rassette; nephews, Tyler Skidmore, Justin Gagna, Parker Norton; niece Zoe Norton.

He is preceded in death by his brother in law, Rick Skidmore.

A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Salina Animal Shelter and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.