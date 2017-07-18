James E., Fitch, son of Archie Fitch and Roena (Brewer) Fitch was born January 30, 1924 at Camp Cook, South Dakota and passed away on July 17, 2017 at Republic County Hospital, Belleville, Kansas at the age of 93 years, 5 months and 17 days.

He was united in marriage to Ruth Groom on August 29, 1949 and two children blessed this home, Betty R. and David W. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1947, National Guard from 1947 to 1956, U.S. Army from 1956 till his retirement on October 31, 1973.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, William Fleming American Legion Post No. 345 of Cuba, Kansas. He was a professional locksmith and avid lock and firearms collector.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Roena Fitch, wife, Ruth Fitch.

He is survived by one daughter, Betty Singleton of Belleville, Kansas, one son, David (Etta) Fitch of Gallatin, Tennessee, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren,

One sister, Gladys (Leon) Goodell of Lake Park, Iowa, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be held Ten AM, Friday, July 21, 2017, Maple Grove Cemetery, rural Narka, Kansas, conducted by, Pastor Jeremy Wittwer

Military Graveside Honors will be by the Fort Riley Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, rural Narka, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.