Country Club Road improvements continue

The intersection at Country Club Rd and Eastborough Rd is now open to traffic. The intersection had been closed as Phase I of the Country Club Rd Improvements project.

On Wednesday, July 19, the contractor for the City of Salina will begin removals on Country Club Rd from Eastborough Rd to the west driveway of the Salina Country Club. This stretch of road will be closed to thru traffic for the safety of crews performing the work. Construction is expected to take 40 days, weather permitting.

Detour routes will be marked in advance of the closed area. Truck traffic will be detoured to Crawford St. and Simpson Rd. Residents along Country Club Rd will have access to their homes although short disruptions will occur as driveway entrances are replaced.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when using the detour route and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

For additional information, please contact the City of Salina Public Works Department at 785-309-5725.