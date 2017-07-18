Counterfeit money passed in Abilene

The Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce is warning merchants to be alert for counterfeit money that might be passed in the area.

In a release to Chamber members, information was shared that a local merchant took a counterfeit $100.00 bill last week in Abilene. The bill is now in the possession of Pinnacle Bank. It is a $10.00 bill copied over to look like a $100.00 bill. The stripe is unreadable but the picture of the president embedded in the lower right corner of the bill is Hamilton instead of Franklin. The bill has been washed to look old and faded and feels fuzzy.

It is almost Fair time, which can lead to an increase in this type of activity. The Abilene PD has been notified of this instance, but please notify them in the unfortunate event of any additional occurrences. As always, be safe and be aware!