Cautious Kansas Sen. Moran steps in spotlight on health law

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Write

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is a Republican stalwart who had a reputation for caution before he helped torpedo the latest Senate GOP plan for overhauling health care.

Moran announced his opposition to the measure along with Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a tea party favorite. Without enough GOP votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned the bill.

Moran was in a national spotlight Tuesday.

Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) jumps the Senate subway tracks today to get away from reporters. Photo by @andyharnik for @AP. https://t.co/MFHCJNp9hP pic.twitter.com/OIRSleGs4z — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) July 18, 2017



He called on Congress to “start fresh” with a more open process and on Tuesday endorsed repealing Obama’s signature 2010 Affordable Care Act before replacing it.

He says that he wanted to protect rural hospitals.

Moran has political latitude. Kansas hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932. He is not on the ballot again until 2022 and isn’t likely to face a serious challenger.