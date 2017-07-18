Arthur F. Hruska, 81, of Delphos, KS, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center. He was born March 2, 1936 to Arthur and Emily Hruska in Omaha, NE.

Survivors include his nephew, Donald Mills of Florida; niece, Ardith Barnhill, of Three Rivers, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Arthur F. Hruska, Jr., and Mark D. Hruska; sister, Marjorie Anne Mills; nephew, Johnathan Mills.

Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Bohemian Cemetery in Omaha, NE.