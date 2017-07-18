The Salina Post

Antonio A. Banda

Antonio A. Banda, 82, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017. He was born June 25, 1935 in Abrego, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Arcadio and Beatriz Anguiano Banda.

He was a farmhand, carpenter, mechanic and water well driller. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed cooking for all their gatherings.

He is survived by his daughters, Norma, Sonia, Maria; sisters, Olivia and Paula; grandchildren, Pedro, Sonia, Norma, Cynthia, Karina, Manuel, Eric, Antonio, Rafael, Cristian, Andres, Alexia; great-grandchildren, Julian, Sofia, Isabel, and Alexander.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sofia Ramos; brothers, Manuel, Eduardo, and Fransisco.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Visitation will be 4-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, at Ryan Mortuary and 6-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

