Antonio A. Banda, 82, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017. He was born June 25, 1935 in Abrego, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Arcadio and Beatriz Anguiano Banda.

He was a farmhand, carpenter, mechanic and water well driller. He loved spending time with family and enjoyed cooking for all their gatherings.

He is survived by his daughters, Norma, Sonia, Maria; sisters, Olivia and Paula; grandchildren, Pedro, Sonia, Norma, Cynthia, Karina, Manuel, Eric, Antonio, Rafael, Cristian, Andres, Alexia; great-grandchildren, Julian, Sofia, Isabel, and Alexander.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sofia Ramos; brothers, Manuel, Eduardo, and Fransisco.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Visitation will be 4-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, at Ryan Mortuary and 6-8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.