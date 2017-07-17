Willie Vernon Thomas Sr, 81, of Salina, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017. He was bornJanuary 15, 1936 in Flora, Missippi.

He was a loyal and trusted employee of the Vanier family for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Minnie Lou Thomas, wife Mary Lou, three brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his children, sons: Willie V Thomas Jr (Marcia) of Valley Center, Larry Thomas (Arlene) of Wichita, Roger L Thomas (Deborah) of Sylvan Grove, and Vernon L. Thomas of Salina. Daughters: Viola L. Chatt of Salina, Michelle Hulum (Cornelius) of Wichita, and Sara M Thomas of Salina; brother, Ruben T. Thomas; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday July 20, from 2pm-7pm with family receiving friends from 5pm-7pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday, July 21 2017 at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Salina in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.