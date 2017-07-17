Shoplifting spree in Salina ends with five in custody

Saline County law enforcement arrested four women and a juvenile male who allegedly went on a shoplifting spree in Salina Friday evening.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that they received a call at around 5 p.m. on July 14 regarding a shoplifting at the Salina Dillard’s, located at 2259 S. Ninth. The employees told police that several women suspected of shoplifting were seen running to a white 2004 Chevy Classic. The vehicle left the area with a male driver.

A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle that evening, making a stop near the intersection of South Ohio and Salemsborg. According to Sgt. Feldman, four women and a male juvenile, all from Wichita, were taken into custody for felony theft by running a common scheme.

Arrested were 18-year-old Khaezia Presley, 21-year-old Kenya Lovelady, 19-year-old Shakayla Walker, 19-year-old Lakendera Tellis and a 17-year-old male.

Authorities are still attempting to catalog all of the stolen items in the vehicle but Feldman said that the group allegedly stole from Dillards, Victoria’s Secret and DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Sgt. Feldman said they stole mainly clothing items. The case is still under investigation as police are working with local and nonlocal businesses to get an exact value on all of the stolen items. He said additional charges may follow.