Patrol: Alcohol a factor in crash that killed 19-year old Kan. woman

RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE — A Kansas woman died from injuries in a Sunday morning crash in Nebraska.

A pickup driven by Aaron Jones, 23, Cambridge, NE, was traveling on Road 399 three miles east of Indianola in Red Willow County, according to a media release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It rolled and ejected Jones and a passenger Holly Myers, 19, Horace, Kansas.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Myers was transported to good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where she died.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. They were not wearing seat belts, according to Nebraska State Patrol.