Ornate gates stolen from cemetery

Authorities say three ornate gates were stolen from a cemetery northwest of Salina.

Maintenance crews were replacing the steel gates at Shiloh Cemetery. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, workers had set three of the older ornate steel gates aside to be used at a later date. Sometime between June 30 and last Friday, they were stolen.

Two of the gates were eight-feet long by 4.5-feet tall. The third gate was 18-feet long and 4.5-feet tall. They were valued at $100 each.