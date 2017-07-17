The Salina Post

Moran: Senate health care bill is bad policy, won’t support it

WASHINGTON- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran confirmed on social media Monday evening he would not support the Senate health care bill.

Moran and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders’ hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s legislation.

They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition.

With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran’s resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill.

Moran says, “We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.”

