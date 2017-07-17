Moran: Senate health care bill is bad policy, won’t support it

WASHINGTON- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran confirmed on social media Monday evening he would not support the Senate health care bill.

Moran and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders’ hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama’s legislation.

My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition.

With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran’s resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill.

Moran says, “We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.”