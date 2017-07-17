The Salina Post

Kansas teen faces life sentence for role in shooting death

Patillo, Jr. -photo Topeka Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas 18-year-old accused of having a role in the shooting death of a man in Topeka has been convicted of first-degree murder.

A Shawnee County jury found Christopher Patillo Jr. guilty on Monday after a six-day trial. Patillo, who was 16 at the time of 20-year-old Brian Miller’s death in April of last year, had been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Patillo faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for a quarter century.

Prosecutors argued that Patillo drove a van from which a gunman fired shots.

Patillo also was convicted of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated child endangerment.

A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.

