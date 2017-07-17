Kansas man held on $250K bond for attempted murder, burglary

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on murder and burglary charges.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a transferred “911” call from the Riley County Police Department in reference to a burglary in progress, according to a media release.

The caller was in 8400 block of Junietta Road Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, Kansas and reported that a black male suspect in his late 20′ to early 30’s had entered their residence. While inside the residence, encountered the caller and threaten to harm the caller.

The victim reported that the suspect had left the residence driving a green four door Ford car with the trunk tied down with a rope.

While the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was meeting with the victim, at 9:50 a.m., an additional “911” call came in from the 4100 block of Taneil Road Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, Kansas.

The caller stated that they witnessed a male driving a green Ford Crown Victoria with a tied down trunk that had pulled up in front of their neighbor’s residence. The male driver entered the neighbor’s residence through a broken part of the garage door. Deputies from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Officer’s from the Riley County Police Department responded to Taneil Road, found the male suspect identified as Devon Davis, 28, Manhattan, inside the residence, and took him into custody without incident.

He is being held for attempted 2nd murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $250,000. Davis has previous drug convictions in Riley County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.